MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Commerce Ministry, urban affairs ministries to work on logistics planning in cities

The decision was taken during the National Conference with States on Logistics on Tuesday to initiate a consultative and collaborative framework for the central and state governments to work in a coordinated manner in the logistic sector.

PTI
Image: PTI

Image: PTI

The commerce ministry will work with its housing and urban affairs counterpart to focus on 50 cities for logistics planning, a move aimed at promoting ease of doing business in the country, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken during the National Conference with States on Logistics on Tuesday to initiate a consultative and collaborative framework for the central and state governments to work in a coordinated manner in the logistic sector.

The commerce ministry said that an 18 point agenda was presented to the states to improve the logistics.

The key areas for logistics improvements in the states were identified as city logistics, simplification of approvals for warehouses, facilitation for warehousing development, reducing the burden on truck movement and addressing the shortage of truck drivers.

"It was decided that the Ministry of Commerce will work with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to focus on 50 cities for logistics planning initially. A plan for facilitation to reduce enforcement burden on truck drivers will be developed,” the statement said.

Close

State-level coordination committees on logistics will be formed, it added.

"The Logistics Division of the Ministry of Commerce will embark on a survey to assess and rank states on logistics performance. The states’ ranking will focus on data in addition to perspective on logistics performance,” the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Commerce Ministry #Economy #Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. #Real Estate
first published: Jan 20, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.