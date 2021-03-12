Commerce Ministry to launch 'Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra' portal for domestic investors; here are the details

ANM will provide daily updates on policies and new initiatives by Central and State government. | Representative Image (PC-shutterstock)

The Union Ministry for Commerce and Industry on March 12 stated that the government is all set to develop a digital portal 'Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra' for helping domestic investors.

The government stated that the portal is in the testing phase and the final version will be ready for launch by May 15, 2021. The webpage will also be available in regional languages and as a mobile app.

Among the important things that Atmanirbhar Niveshak Mitra (ANM) will have is a dedicated digital investment promotion and facilitation team at Invest India through which domestic investors can directly connect or request meetings with the Invest India experts and discuss their specific investment or business-related matters.

Here are the key features:

a) ANM will provide daily updates on policies and new initiatives by the central and state governments.

b) The portal will have artificial intelligence (AI)-based chat bot for resolving queries and a one -stop-shop to access all MSME portals like Champions portal, MSME Samadhaan, etc.

c) Domestic investors can know more about approvals, licences and clearances applicability.

d) Also, they can explore incentives and schemes across different sectors and states through this portal.

e) ANM would also provide information regarding manufacturing clusters and land availability; search investment opportunities; doing business in India procedures; applicable taxes and taxation system in India; export promotion councils and B2B platforms; bonded manufacturing scheme; and others.

f) Through this portal, the investors can also connect and get information on linking the platform to other initiatives like National Single Window, Startup India, ODOP, PMG, NIP, etc.

The ministry, which had set up the 'Invest India' agency in 2009 as a non-profit venture under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, has facilitated 2,34,399 business requests from domestic companies till March 4, 2021.

"Currently several domestic companies have a dedicated relationship manager and are under active facilitation with indicative investments of Rs 31,725 crore and actual investments of Rs 9,375 crore generating a potential indicative employment of 77,213," the Ministry statement said.

Also, Invest India has facilitated 29,812 global business requests from 162 countries. The ministry said that the total indicated investment from global companies is $153.7 billion, out of which $28.75 billion are actual investments. The team has been working with 1,384 companies out of which dedicated RMs have been assigned to 601 facilitation cases.