App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 11, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce Ministry studying impact of US decision to raise tariff: Official

As per estimates, India exports steel and aluminium goods worth USD 2 billion to the US every year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The commerce ministry is studying the impact of duty hike by the US on certain steel and aluminium products as India exports these goods worth about USD 2 billion per annum to America.

US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium, sparking fears of a global trade war.

Trump signed two proclamations that levied a 25 per cent tariff on steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium imported from all countries except Canada and Mexico. The contentious tariffs will go into effect in 15 days.

"India is keeping a close watch on the development. It is studying the impact of duty hike India's exports to America," an official said.

related news

With hike in tariffs by the US government, exports of these products to the American market will become expensive and could impact the competitiveness of domestic items.

As per estimates, India exports steel and aluminium goods worth USD 2 billion to the US every year.

The official further said that if any country drags the US in the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) dispute settlement panel against this decision, India could also consider joining as an observer or third party in the case.

Under the WTO norms, member countries can file a petition in the multi lateral trade body if a a decision of its trading partner does not comply with international trade rules.

As many as 17 countries, including India, had earlier expressed concern over the US plans to raise tariffs during the General Council Meeting of the WTO at Geneva in Switzerland.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia had said there was a global 'disquiet' over the decision of the Trump administration to raise duties on steel and aluminium beyond the bound rate.

India too had raised duties in the past on host of items but never went beyond the bound rate or its commitment to the WTO.

tags #Business #Commerce Ministry #India

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC