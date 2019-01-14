App
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 02:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Commerce ministry plans workshops in different states to implement agri-export policy

The ministry has suggested states to set up a nodal agency dedicated for the implementation of the agriculture export policy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The commerce ministry is planning a series of workshops in states including Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh to implement its export policy for agricultural goods with a view to boost overall shipments, an official said.

Workshops would help identify bottlenecks, get feedback and suggestions to improve and overcome difficulties in the implementation of the policy.

"There is a plan to organise workshops in all the states for this policy with a view to boost exports of agricultural goods. States have been asked to prepare their separate agri-export policy also," the official added.

The ministry has asked Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to formulate a template for states, based on which states would prepare their policy.

Last month, the government approved an agriculture export policy with an aim to double farm shipments to USD 60 billion by 2022, diversify export basket, and boost shipments of value added commodities.

Implementation of the elements of the policy would have some financial implications, some of which will be met from within the framework of existing schemes of various ministries.

The first national workshop on the policy was recently held in the national capital.

The approved policy also focuses on areas including research and development, cluster development, improvement in logistics and transportation.

Agri-products currently constitute over 10 percent of the country's total shipments.

During April-November this fiscal, exports rose 11.58 percent to USD 217.52 billion.

Since 2011-12, the country's exports have been hovering at around USD 300 billion. During 2017-18, the shipments grew by about 10 percent to USD 303 billion.

Promoting exports helps a country create jobs, boost manufacturing and earn more foreign exchange.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Business #India #Ministry of Commerce and Industry

