Commerce Ministry notifies new e-commerce rules; industry executives find clarity on responsibilities

The Centre has on July 23 notified new rules for e-commerce companies under the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020. It will apply for all e-retailers registered in India or those abroad providing services to Indian customers. Non-compliance will attract penal action under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The rules make it mandatory for sellers to display on its platform or website the country of origin, total price of goods and services along with breakup of other charges, expiry date, details about return, refund and exchange, warranty and guarantee, delivery and shipment, and “any other information that may be required by consumers to make informed decisions at the pre-purchase stage,” the notification said.

Entities are not allowed to impose "cancellation charges" for orders cancelled after confirmation unless sellers pay similar charges on their side as well; or “manipulate price” of offerings to gain unreasonable profit and discriminate between consumers of the same class or make any arbitrary classification of consumers affecting their rights under the Act, it states.

Further, e-commerce entities will have to provide information on available payment methods, the security of those payment methods, any fees or charges payable by users, and the contact information, among other details, of the relevant payment service provider.

That apart, e-commerce entities are required to display prominently to its users details about the 'sellers' offering goods and services, including the name of their business, whether registered or not. They must also display sellers' geographic address, customer care number, and any rating or other aggregated feedback about such seller, among others, as per the new rules.

They are also required to provide a ticket number for each complaint lodged, through which the consumer can track the status of the complaint.

However, the new rules do not permit any inventory e-commerce entity to "falsely represent itself as a consumer and post reviews about goods and services or misrepresent the quality or the features of any goods and services".

The inventory e-commerce entities will also have to ensure that the advertisements for marketing of goods and services are consistent with the actual characteristics, access and usage conditions of such goods or services.

Under the new rules, no inventory e-commerce entity will be allowed to refuse to take back goods or withdraw or discontinue services purchased or agreed to be purchased, among others, subject to various conditions.

Clarity on responsibilities of marketplaces, sellers

A Snapdeal spokesperson said the new rules would “enhance protection for online buyers” and also “clarify the distinct scope of responsibilities between the marketplace platform and the sellers on the marketplaces."

An Amazon spokesperson said the company is examining the consumer protection rules that are applicable to the sector and will comply with them. While Flipkart and Paytm Mall did not respond to PTI’s queries.

Industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) said the rules correctly understand that there are two different models of e-tailing — inventory-based and online marketplace — that require different levels of direct responsibility to consumers and “thus helps absolve them of certain product liabilities, which now rightly lie with sellers conducting their business on such platforms.”

An industry executive, who did not wish to be named, said the requirement for sellers to appoint a grievance officer will increase the burden on a small seller, thereby requiring investment in terms of costs and time (spent on interacting with customers).

IAMAI said the new rules, in particular, do justice to the concerns of online marketplaces about the earlier liabilities for counterfeit products, which now rightly lie with the sellers conducting business on these platforms.

The association also highlighted the need for an extension of application of the rules from its present mandate of date of notification since logistics services are still settling in under COVID-19 challenges and changing/re-coding platforms to implement some of the new provisions will take time.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan on July 20 had said rules have been finalised after taking inputs from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the aegis of the commerce ministry, so that they do not contravene with the overall e-commerce policy.

(With inputs from PTI)