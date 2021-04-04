English
Commerce ministry makes import registration compulsory for several aluminium, copper products

The system will be effective from April 12 this year and the facility of online registration will be available with effect from April 5.

PTI
April 04, 2021 / 02:40 PM IST
Representative image

The commerce ministry has made import registration compulsory for 46 copper and 43 aluminium items under non-ferrous metal import monitoring system, a move which could discourage inbound shipments of such goods and promote their local manufacturing.

According to a notification of the department of commerce, under the import monitoring system importers would have to submit advance information in an online system for inbound shipments of these products and obtain an automatic registration number by paying specified fee.

The importer can apply for registration not earlier than 60th day and not later than 5th day before the expected date of arrival of import consignment. "Import of specific (copper and aluminium) items...are subject to compulsory registration under non-ferrous metal import monitoring system," according to the notification.

The system will be effective from April 12 this year and the facility of online registration will be available with effect from April 5. The copper items include blister copper, refined copper, copper bars, certain copper rod, copper alloys and sanitary ware.

Similarly, the aluminium products include ingots, wire rods, aluminium scrap, aluminium powder for thermite process, certain aluminium tubes and pipes. The ministry had earlier made similar process for imports of several iron and steel goods and coal. The move is part of an exercise to reduce import of unnecessary goods and boost domestic manufacturing.
