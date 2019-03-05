App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | Surprisingly, PMI shows economy getting better

 The PMI data are at odds with the GDP numbers and other indications of a slowdown

Manas Chakravarty @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Manas Chakravarty

Amidst all the gloom of the December quarter GDP data and the less-than-stellar corporate earnings numbers, the Purchasing Managers’ Survey for February 2019 exudes optimism. The Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 53.6 in January to 53.8, reflecting a solid and accelerated increase in private sector activity in the country.The index captures seasonally adjusted activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors and a reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month.

PMIfeb

Both the services and manufacturing PMI saw an uptick in February, with the latter at a 14-month high. The momentum in the economy is best seen from the accompanying chart, which shows the steady improvement in new orders and in employment for both services and manufacturing. The increase in employment is a clear indicator that firms believe business will get better. Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit, said: “Indian economic growth strengthened halfway through the final quarter of FY18 to the second fastest since last July.”

related news

There are exceptions, of course. The services PMI survey pointed out, ‘Four of the five monitored categories registered higher activity, the exception being Real Estate & Business Services where a third successive contraction was recorded. And further, “Payroll numbers rose in four of the five broad areas of the service economy, with the upturn led by Information & Communication. Real Estate & Business Services companies bucked the general trend and recorded job shedding.”

In manufacturing, the survey said, ‘Around three times as many companies signalled expansion as those that saw a reduction. Where production rose, there were reports of strong sales growth, technological progress, welcoming government policies and favourable market conditions.”

But even with the PMI survey showing rising economic activity, there could well be a rate cut in April. That is because the bulk of those surveyed said they kept output prices and fees unchanged from the previous month.

Which is correct---the optimistic PMI data or the pessimistic GDP numbers? The PMI looks at month-on-month growth and covers only the top firms in the corporate sector. All it may be saying is that, as far as large businesses in the formal sector are concerned, the outlook is getting better. For the economy as a whole, however, the prognosis may be less comforting.
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #PMI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

German Debt Collectors Seized Family's Pet Pug and Sold it on eBay Ove ...

Assam Education Minister Starts Dairy Farm Inside his Official Residen ...

Kangana Ranaut Adores Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar Unveils Sooryavansh ...

Unbelievable! Autosexual Writer Ghia Vitale is All Set to Marry Self

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Celebrates His 40th Century In Style

SpiceJet to Add 12 New Flights, to Launch Hyderabad-Colombo Service

Masood Azhar’s Brother Among 44 Detained by Pak Authorities, Was Nam ...

Ben Affleck Opens Up About His Alcohol Struggle, Says It's Part of My ...

Govt Reject’s Trump’s Tariff King Barb, Says India's Import Duties ...

Jay Panda joining BJP won't harm BJD, but MP can be one more saffron f ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

Compelling wife to 'cohabit' with husband violates fundamental rights; ...

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar's cop drama may break the monotony of Salma ...

IL&FS board charges 14 former directors of money laundering, criminal ...

Windows Lite being worked on for dual-screen devices and Chrome OS com ...

Communities in China and South Asia fight for greater say over river m ...

As Narsingh Yadav doping saga inches closer to climax, a look at how t ...

Captain Marvel: As Carol Danvers gets a well-deserved share of the spo ...

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Nagpur: Australia w ...

Koffee With Karan: Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar, says she ...

Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Remo D'Souza wrap London schedule o ...

Jonas Brothers collaborate with Amazon Studios for a documentary

Kesari song Ajj Singh Garjega: This one from the Akshay Kumar starrer ...

Deepika Padukone declares Ranveer Singh is Husband No 1

Kangana Ranaut gifts herself some 'quiet' time ahead of her 32nd birth ...

Ranveer Singh is talking babies and he’s looking for a bachcha party
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.