Comment | Supreme Court judgement a setback to the bankruptcy code

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Reserve Bank of India acted beyond its authority in issuing its historic February 12, 2018 circular, say media reports. The apex court’s detailed judgement is awaited. On the basis of current information, the judgement is a setback to the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) and credit discipline.

What did the circular say? The central bank’s 12 February circular directs lenders to start the resolution process for stressed assets from the first day of default; if banks fail to achieve resolution within 180 days, they have to refer the asset to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the IBC.

The February 12 circular meant that banks had to necessarily start thinking about resolution even after one day of default. The one-day default rule in effect would act as a red flag that would warn banks about impending problems.

The circular was important to break the cycle of extend and pretend that has been the hallmark of the Indian banking system for quite some time. Bankers were content to kick the can down the road and delay the recognition of bad loans and show rosy bottom line numbers. Thus, the circular had the effect of cleaning up the credit culture and bringing in some sort of discipline, both among banks and borrowers. However, implementing this circular would have meant that a lot of promoters were in danger of losing their firms. That made it extremely unpopular.

The February 12 circular complemented the IBC and made the code an effective way to resolve stressed assets after earlier methods such as debt recovery tribunals proved to be ineffective. One of the cornerstones of the IBC is timely resolution – with a 180 day deadline plus 90-day extension. The circular also provided for a 180-day deadline for pre-IBC resolution.

Now that the circular is no longer applicable, banks will no longer have a deadline. Remember, they have been reluctant to use the IBC and had to be pushed by the government (through an ordinance) and RBI to take 12 big cases to NCLT.

In effect, days after the Supreme Court upheld the IBC in its entirety, another judgement has caused a setback by removing the incentive for banks to use this instrument.

While the details of the judgement are awaited to know the court’s reasoning, it must be said that the main points of contention – like for example needing 100 percent consent for resolution from all lenders in a consortium – could have been amended instead of striking down the circular in its entirety.