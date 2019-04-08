App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Comment | India’s fake news problem won’t go, no matter what

The problem isn’t social media platforms, it is political parties who generate fake news, and nothing can stop them.

Sounak Mitra @sounakmitra
Whatsapp

Sounak Mitra

Can social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram, among others, clean up their acts to help the Election Commission of India (ECI)  conduct a free and fair election?

Considering the fact that the first phase of polls is a few days away, the simple answer to the above question would be: No.

The reason: Fake news is too big a mess, and there’s too little time.

related news

True, social media companies and the ECI have been trying to curb fake news that spreads too fast. Facebook reportedly removed 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress, and also a bunch of ruling pro-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pages that had a combined reach of around 200 million.

This, in any case, won’t help stop the spreading of fake news, or misinformation for political propaganda. It takes just a couple of minutes to create a new account on any social media platform, a few hours to get a new mobile connection, and thanks to companies that help build follower bases or buy likes, it’s just a matter of how much money political parties are willing to spend.

As Reuters reported, fake news still thrives on social media.

Now, why can’t social media entities control the spread of fake news? The answer to above question is simple: no social media platform can kill generation of fake news.

What are the lawmakers doing?

On March 6, a parliamentary panel asked Facebook, along with WhatsApp and Instagram, to “do more” to curb fake news, followed by microblogging site Twitter. On March 10, ECI said that social media entities will have to follow the model code of conduct and its rules on political advertisements. Social media entities agreed to co-operate and form special task forces to act faster in order to comply fully. However, they have their limitations. They are primarily dependent on technology that determines users’ behaviour and if posts are in compliance or not.

Now, that does not solve the whole issue. In any case, social media has emerged as the best tool to reach the young generation because of the very way it functions. Considering that there will be around 84 million Indians who will vote for the first time in this election, it is very natural that political parties use social media as an important instrument before they cast their votes.

Young voters have access to cheap mobile Internet, and seek information on social media. In the 2014 general elections, too, social media played a big role despite the limited reach of social media platforms and when data was more expensive. Yet, social media was a crucial instrument to effectively reach those 150 million Indians who voted for the first time in 2014.

In the past five years, all social media companies have multiplied their reach. Thus, the wide use of social media is natural for political parties. Social media, however, comes with its vices including the scope of spreading fake news, or misinformation that could potentially mislead voters, lead to situations like riots and lynching, among others.

Political parties have been using this quite efficiently. Time reported in January on how the ruling BJP has been using its volunteers to spread fake news using WhatsApp. Besides, there are promoted trends, promoted posts and promoted accounts  use of Bollywood celebrities for promotions for a fee, or consulting firms such as Cambridge Analytica, which allegedly masterminded political machines, backed by social media and other tools, in the previous general elections.

The very reason why India’s fake news problem won’t go is because India’s lawmakers have a wrong approach to tackle fake news. The problem of India’s fake news isn’t social media platforms, it is the political parties. This can only be addressed when these parties are under scrutiny and they follow self-compliance, which seems a distant dream.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 11:55 am

tags #ECI #Facebook #General Election 2019 #Lok Sabha 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #social media #Twitter #WhatsApp

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Terror Incidents in Pakistan Declined by 21% in 2018: Report

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Exp ...

SC Asks CBI to Brief it over Ongoing Trial of 'Kingpin' Sajjan Kumar i ...

Leh to Have Country's Highest Altitude Polling Station Catering to Lea ...

Rahul Levelling Corruption Allegations on Modi for Political Gains: Ga ...

PNB's Stake Sale in Housing Finance Arm 'Credit Positive', to Strength ...

OnePlus 7 Launch Expected Soon as OnePlus 6T Price Slashed by Rs 4,000 ...

New Freshwater Shrimp Species Discovered in Gujarat, Named After Kutch ...

Pakistan Minority Groups Hold Rally Outside White House Against 'Genoc ...

RJD launches manifesto, promises job quotas in private sector

Buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations, says EC

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Political ad spend on Facebook crosses Rs 10 crore; BJP supporters con ...

The music industry is dead. Long live the music industry!

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, Vedanta, Yes Bank to ...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits upper circuit, Indiabulls Housing falls 4% on ...

NIIT Tech shares fall 3%, NIIT surges 20% on proposed Baring PE deal

Polycab India IPO subscribed 71% on opening day

'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar': BJP launches campaign theme, says choice ...

Restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway leave locals fuming; PDP, NC or ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

Mid-cap IT sector ‘clicks’ with spate of deals; strong global grow ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

Super Deluxe: How involving four writers with different styles enriche ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abh ...

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap, calls it ‘an experience ...

WrestleMania: Mustafa Ali suffers a dreadful injury after smashing his ...

Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: A look at his battle with speech anxiety ...

Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma debuts as an actor on his birthday

Did Thanos snap Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo's mous ...

Allu Arjun may face unknown difficulties in his career this year, pred ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.