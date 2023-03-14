 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coming soon: Live-work-play clusters in Bengaluru’s tech corridors, residential areas

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 14, 2023 / 12:18 PM IST

This was revealed in a recent action plan by the state government to make Karnataka a $1 trillion economy by 2032. According to the plan, 12 ‘good life’ clusters (live-work-play) have been identified by adopting ‘30-minute proposals’.

In November 2022, the Karnataka government notified the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy for Bengaluru.

Bengaluru residents in tech corridors like Koramangala, Electronics City, Hebbal, HSR Layout, Sarjapur, Whitefield and other areas may soon be able to access a range of services within 30 minutes by walking/cycling/public transit.

"It’s essentially a city design centred on ensuring citizens access to a range of services (employment, shopping, health, education, public transit, green spaces, aged care, affordable housing, etc.) within 30 minutes," it said.

The 12 clusters that have been identified are: Indiranagar/Koramangala, HSR Layout- Sarjapur Road, Whitefield/Kadugodi, Electronics City- Bommanahalli, Marathahalli- Yemalur, Thanisandra - Nagawara, Banaswadi-HRBR, Hebbal- Yelahanka, Malleswaram –Rajaji Nagar, Jayanagar /JP Nagar, Banashankari - Kanakapura Road and Yeshwantpur - Peenya.