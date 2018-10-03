Coming soon at a store near you — Patanjali Jeans!

You will soon be able to buy a pair of Patanjali jeans in December. Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved is gearing up to for a mega launch in the apparels space.

In response to CNBC-TV18 query, Patanjali confirmed plans to launch Paridhan in the winter of 2018.

Patanjali is eyeing a two phase launch for its apparels brand Paridhan, said people familiar with the matter.

On September 25, the company issued an invitation for franchisees to open exclusive brand outlets for apparels and fashion accessories.

Through this model, Patanjali is looking to open 250 exclusive brand outlets in both metros as well as tier two and tier three cities in its first phase. It would take about 6-8 months for the company to roll out these standalone stores.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that Patanjali is looking at a pan-India launch for apparels in 2019. As a part of its phase two strategy, the company plans to tie up with large retailers.

According to multiple people familiar with the development, Patanjali is in talks with six to seven retailers to explore the shop in shop model.

Shop in shop is an agreement in which a retailer rents a part of the retail space to be used by a different company to run another independent shop.

The company may explore tie-ups with players like Future Group, Shoppers Stop and several other domestic retail chains.

Patanjali is also exploring talks with players in the wholesale or cash and carry space for a possible alliance.

Three key brands will be sold through Paridhan stores. These include Aastha, Livfit, Sanskaar and will include apparels across western and ethnic categories.

Patanjali is likely to begin with 3,000 stock keeping units and may scale this up going forward. Paridhan stores will also house fashion accessories including bags, belts and wallets.

Sources say that prices will be at least 30-40 percent lower than leading brands in those categories.

Patanjali has tied up with third party manufacturers for the initial manufacturing process and may set up their own unit for apparels over the next 1-2 years.