Coming, a mega loan recast: What does this mean for banking industry?

The six-month long loan moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ended on August 31. But, the Supreme Court’s interim directive to banks on September 10that they cannot declare a loan as NPA (non-performing asset) that are standard as on August 31 would mean that the moratorium effect will continue till the court rules otherwise. Even if borrowers do not repay, lenders cannot tag these loans as bad.

The next hearing is scheduled for September 28 which means two more weeks banks cannot tag a defaulted account as NPA. This raises a few questions. How will the banks treat these loans in terms of provisioning?

“A loan can be standard, or NPA or under moratorium. There is no other way to classify a loan. How will this work?” asked Siddharth Purohit, analyst at SMC Global securities.

True, the SC interim ruling will bring relief to borrowers on the verge of default. They don’t need to worry about accounts being tagged as NPA for now. This is especially true for borrowers who wouldn’t be eligible for the restructuring scheme under the terms set by the K V Kamath panel. Those accounts which can avail the restructuring facility, can escape from the NPA tag for a longer time.

“Of course, the restructuring allows banks and borrowers to keep their loans standard once the scheme takes effect. Only those firms which do not qualify for recast may face issues,” said R K Bansal, managing director and CEO of Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd.

Big restructuring ahead

The panel has set broader parameters to become eligible for the loan recast scheme. According to rating agency Crisil, nearly two-thirds of the companies rated by it would be eligible for one-time debt restructuring based on the parameters proposed by the K V Kamath Committee.

As per the Kamath panel, nearly 72 per cent of the corporate debt falls in identified stressed sectors, including traders, metal, textiles, NBFCs, infra/construction, power, real estate and auto.

The RBI, in a circular on August 6, announced the constitution of the committee to draw up sector-specific eligibility parameters for companies, which would enable restructuring of their bank loans. The committee submitted its recommendations for 26 sectors. For others, it said lenders should make their own internal assessments, but mandated that the current ratio and debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) should be above one time and average DSCR above 1.2 times.

The circular also said companies with outstanding debt of over Rs 100 crore would need a credit rating threshold. That means company-specific parameters and credit rating will play a material role in the final restructuring decision, Crisil said.

“CRISIL studied its rated portfolio of more than 8,500 companies after sorting them by rating, sector and moratorium availed. The broad-level assessment is based on financial projections and excludes small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and financial sector companies (please refer to annexure for methodology),” the agency said.

What after restructuring?

The RBI has laid out strict conditions for the restructuring exercise.

Banks will have to do it in a time-bound manner. And, the resolution process has to be approved by 75 per cent of the lenders in value and 60 per cent in number. Lenders signing inter-creditor agreement (ICA) will have to set aside 10 per cent as provisions and non-signing lenders 20 per cent, which is reversible to the extent of 50 per cent on payment of 20 per cent debt and 100 percent on payment of another 10 percent.

A default with any one lender will lead to downgrade across lenders after a review period of 30 days from the date of implementation of the resolution plan. Banks can do the restructuring through an extension of residual tenor by maximum of two years with or without moratorium and may include conversion of loan into debt/equity. Any resolution plan for exposures above Rs1,500 crore will be validated by an expert committee.

But, restructuring is only delaying the pain; it is not a solution by itself. Restructuring gives only an option for companies for relaxed repayment terms. Companies will need to repay the loan once this is over. In the past, a good chunk of the loans that were restructured had gone bad.

“Given the impaired ability to generate healthy cash flow, some of these disruptions may continue for a few more months. We believe a good portion of these restructured accounts may eventually turn non-performing,” said Anand Rathi in its report.

In the past, the banking system has attempted multiple loan recast mechanisms, including corporate debt restructuring (CDR), joint lenders forum (JLF), and Strategic debt restructuring (SDR). However, in February, 2018, the central bank withdrew all such schemes with Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) becoming the main option for banks to resolve stressed assets.

Under restructuring, banks can extend the moratorium for a period of up to two years. But what if companies do not recover even with the help of loan recast. Banks will have to restructure at least 5-6 percent of the total advances, or even higher, according to analysts. If the economic recovery doesn’t happen as expected, a good chunk of these loans could go bad.