    Comfortable with exposure to Adani Group, says IDFC First Bank

    Investor sentiment around Adani Group stocks continues to remain subdued, as another report from Bloomberg citing sources claimed that Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm has also stopped accepting securities of Gautam Adani’s group of firms as collateral for margin loans

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
    Adani group's stocks have nosedived after the Hindenburg report's release

    Adani group's stocks have nosedived after the Hindenburg report's release

     
     
    IDFC First Bank on February 2 said that it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group companies. The bank has been receiving payments as per the quarterly amortizing payment schedule for the same, it said in a stock exchange filing. "The underlying companies have strong cash-flows and operating model, and we are comfortable with the exposure," the lender added.

    IDFC First Bank issued the clarification regarding speculations and stated that the funded outstanding from the group is 'only 0.06 percent of the funded assets' as of December 2022 and the bank has working capital (non-funded) outstanding of 'only 0.51 percent of the funded assets' as of December 31, 2022 of which the majority, at 0.38 percent, is secured letter of credit which will mature in the next 2-5 months. The balance at 0.13 percent have maturity of 1-2 years.

    Also Read: Going ahead would not have been morally correct: Gautam Adani after Board cancels FPO

    Separately, Dinesh Khara, chairman of State Bank of India — the country’s biggest bank — told Bloomberg that its loans to the Adani Group are backed by cash-generating assets and overseas exposure is 'nominal'.