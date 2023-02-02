Comfortable with exposure to Adani Group, says IDFC First Bank

Adani group's stocks have nosedived after the Hindenburg report's release

IDFC First Bank on February 2 said that it is comfortable with exposure to Adani Group companies. The bank has been receiving payments as per the quarterly amortizing payment schedule for the same, it said in a stock exchange filing. "The underlying companies have strong cash-flows and operating model, and we are comfortable with the exposure," the lender added.

IDFC First Bank issued the clarification regarding speculations and stated that the funded outstanding from the group is 'only 0.06 percent of the funded assets' as of December 2022 and the bank has working capital (non-funded) outstanding of 'only 0.51 percent of the funded assets' as of December 31, 2022 of which the majority, at 0.38 percent, is secured letter of credit which will mature in the next 2-5 months. The balance at 0.13 percent have maturity of 1-2 years.

Separately, Dinesh Khara, chairman of State Bank of India — the country’s biggest bank — told Bloomberg that its loans to the Adani Group are backed by cash-generating assets and overseas exposure is 'nominal'.

IDFC First Bank also mentioned the bank does not have exposure to any offshore entities in Adani Group or against the shares of the Adani Group companies.

The bank continues to reduce concentration risk, and has brought down

exposure to top 10 group borrowers from 17 percent in March 2019 to 8 percent in December 2022 and will continue to do so, it added in the exchange filing.

This comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced it is looking into the details of banks' exposure to Adani group companies and has sought the present status of these loans.

Shares of most Adani Group companies slipped to their respective lower circuits on February 2 as the selloff for Adani stocks intensified. At 12:12 pm, shares of Adani Enterprises traded 9 percent lower at Rs 1,945.90 on the National Stock Exchange.

Investor sentiment around Adani Group stocks continues to remain subdued, as another report from Bloomberg citing sources claimed that Citigroup Inc.’s wealth arm has also stopped accepting securities of Gautam Adani’s group of firms as collateral for margin loans.