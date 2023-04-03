 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

CometChat raises Rs 40 crore in venture debt

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

Funds raised will be used for scaling up its product offerings, strengthening its presence in Europe and expanding data centres strongly in the APAC region including India, the company said.

CometChat has raised over Rs 145 crore to date and is backed by investors such as Signal Peak Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures and Unbound Ventures. (Representative Image: source-https://www.cometchat.com)

Enterprise communication platform CometChat has raised Rs 40 crore in a venture debt round led by Utah-based Zions Venture Fund.

Funds raised will be used for scaling up its product offerings, strengthening its presence in Europe and expanding data centres strongly in the APAC region including India, the company said.

"The aim is to raise capital for an extended runway of 5 years as we put our growth plans in the fast lane," CometChat Co-Founder and CEO Anuj Garg said.

CometChat has raised over Rs 145 crore to date and is backed by investors such as Signal Peak Ventures, Matchstick Ventures, Range Ventures and Unbound Ventures.