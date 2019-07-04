App
HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2019 02:02 PM IST

Comcast-led consortium gears up to purchase ZEE: Report

The consortium includes private equity firm Blackstone and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
A consortium led by Comcast is looking to bid for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The consortium includes private equity firm Blackstone and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems, the report added.

Atairos, an investment company led by former Comcast CFO Michael Angelakis, will also be part of the consortium.

The discussions are in the early stages and might not lead to a transaction, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

A Zee spokesperson told The Economic Times that the deal was at an advanced stage and further details could not be given due to confidentiality.

The consortium is already conducting the due diligence. Facebook has contacted the parties involved to explore a potential deal.

Comcast, Blackstone, Facebook and Atairos are yet to respond to a request for comment by the paper.

Lupa Systems cannot take more than 9-10 percent control in Zee Entertainment due to a non-compete clause in the agreement between Walt Disney, which earlier bought 21st Century Fox and Star India.

“The India team of Lupa are ex-Star… so they have local experience and are aware of the local regulations and market dynamics. They are acting as the catalyst to stitch it all together,” a source told the publication.

ZEE announced in November 2018 that its promoters intended to sell their stake to a strategic partner.

First Published on Jul 4, 2019 02:02 pm

tags #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

