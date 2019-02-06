App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 07:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Com Min proposes separate fund, PM-headed national council as part of draft logistics policy

The policy aimed at integrating and optimising various elements of logistics value chain, to ensure seamless, multi modal growth of an efficient logistics sector in the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The commerce ministry has proposed several measures such as setting up of a separate fund, single-window e-marketplace and a law to define the role of various stakeholders, as part of the draft national logistics policy released Wednesday.

The policy aimed at integrating and optimising various elements of logistics value chain, to ensure seamless, multi modal growth of an efficient logistics sector in the country.

The ministry has sought views of stakeholders by February 19.

Its objectives include providing an impetus to trade, enhancing export competitiveness, improving India's ranking in the Logistics Performance Index to between 25 and 30, reducing losses due to agri-wastage to less than 5 per cent, driving logistics cost to 10 per cent of GDP from the current levels of 13-14 per cent.

related news

The other thrust areas of the policy include focusing on critical projects to enable first mile and last mile connectivity; proper development of multi-modal logistics parks (MMLP); interventions to reduce logistics cost and promote efficiency for movement of key commodities; and setting up a Logistics Data and Analytics Center.

Besides, it includes creating a Center of Trade Facilitation and Logistics excellence; promoting cross regional trade on e-commerce platforms through seamless flow of goods; promoting green logistics; and setting up a start-up acceleration fund.

It said a non-lapsable logistics fund will be created, to drive progress against the key thrust areas.

The fund can be deployed for providing viability gap funding for select MMLP projects, first and last mile projects and projects for poorly-serviced remote areas; incentivising select logistics skilling programmes; and setting up a start-up acceleration fund to incentivise development of new technology.

Talking about the law, it said a framework act on integrated logistics will be enacted to define the role and responsibilities of all stakeholders in the multimodal logistics space.

"This will institutionalise the defined roles of the relevant stakeholders as per the national logistics policy," it added.

Further, the draft has suggested constitution of four committees or councils including the National Council for Logistics, chaired by the prime minister; an apex inter-ministerial committee, chaired by the Minister of Commerce and Industry; an India Logistics Forum chaired by the commerce secretary; and an empowered task force.

This is required as the logistics wing under the ministry would be requiring extensive coordination, data gathering and monitoring across central ministries including roads, railways, shipping, civil aviation, food processing finance and home affairs, it said.

"The council (chaired by the prime minister) will provide overall direction and guidance for the integrated development of logistics in the country. Further, it will review the progress made against the Integrated National Logistics Action Plan every six months.," it added.

It added that creation of a national logistics e-marketplace as a one-stop marketplace will involve simplification of documentation for exports/imports and digitisation of processes.

"An effective and efficient logistics ecosystem can be a key contributor to robust economic growth in the country, with the potential to facilitate domestic and foreign trade, promote global competitiveness, enhance incomes, and drive the Make in India initiative," it added.

High logistics cost in India impacts both external and internal trade. The cost in India is estimated at 13-14 per cent of gross domestic product, compare with 9-10 per cent in the US and Europe and 11 per cent in Japan.

There is no single unit which manages the sector, as it is currently being managed by many ministries including road transport, shipping, railways, civil aviation, posts and commerce and industry, and finance.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #Business #Commerce Ministry #Economics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.