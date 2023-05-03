Columbia Pacific, TVS Emerald to develop senior living facility in Chennai

While this is the first senior living project for TVS Emerald, it will be the third senior living community of CPC in Chennai.

Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC) has announced a joint venture with Emerald Haven Realty Ltd. (TVS Emerald) for a 2.7-acre joint senior living project in Chennai with a revenue potential of Rs 175 crore.

To be launched in 2024, the 50 percent joint venture will develop about 250 homes with a mix of one and two-bedroom configurations in Thaiyur. The project will also have the option to combine the two types to create a three-bedroom home.

CPC told Moneycontrol that the price of each apartment will be between Rs 40-80 lakhs. While the company will be responsible for servicing and operation of the apartments, TVS Emerald will be responsible for the development.

The project will take about 4-5 years to complete.

While this is the first senior living project for TVS Emerald, it will be the third senior living community of CPC in Chennai.

International standards

"The community, designed to international standards, will feature a large common area and a range of senior living facilities and amenities. The common areas will allow for social interaction among residents. The facilities include a restaurant, a multi-purpose hall, senior-friendly gymnasium, indoor games, spa cum salon which would ensure residents remain socially engaged with like-minded people," Mohit Nirula, Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Pacific Communities said.

In addition to these, the community will be fully serviced with food, housekeeping, and 24-hour assistance and medical care, he added.

"We are excited to partner with Columbia Pacific Group to create a world-class senior living community in Chennai. Chennai and Bangalore are key markets for us to grow this vertical as there is a sizeable senior population here with specific needs," Sriram Iyer, president and CEO of TVS Emerald said.

In March this year, CPC and real-estate developer Embassy Group announced the launch of Serene Amara, a senior living project in southern Bengaluru for a combined investment of Rs 165 crore.

The project spread across an area of 2.44 acres will house 239 apartments inside Embassy Spring township, which is approximately 288 acres.

The senior living segment in India is valued at over $10 billion and is growing at a CAGR of 10 percent, post the pandemic.