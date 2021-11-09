Colliers launches AI-driven platform CoGence for remote site monitoring

Representative Image.

Investment management firm Colliers on November 9 launched its artificial intelligence-driven platform CoGence. It offers remote site monitoring and advanced analytics for smarter management of construction projects.

The platform is developed in partnership with Inkers and will significantly boost the construction and project management business in India.

“CoGence as a platform has been developed to make the project management business more future-ready, where one can get advanced analytics and real-time reports at your fingertips. Technology will enable the project and construction management service line to attract high-calibre talent, making the industry more appealing and organised,” Colliers India Chief Operating Officer Argenio Antao said.

The platform will provide productive solutions by reducing human error, enabling experts to monitor multiple sites, creating visual records, obtaining real-time data for virtual meetings, automating non-compliance, quality and safety issues, and predictive analysis based on actual data, according to the company.

Inkers has been tasked to adopt and modify unique AI solutions to enhance the project management processes of construction projects.