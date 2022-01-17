MARKET NEWS

Colliers India appoints two executive directors to strengthen project management busines

Jagadish Mahendran, who has 22 years of experience, joins Colliers as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka.

PTI
January 17, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
Colliers | PC-Shutterstock

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Monday announced the appointment of two executive directors to strengthen its project management business.

Jagadish Mahendran, who has 22 years of experience, joins Colliers as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka.

With a track record of managing construction projects of USD 5 billion, Jagadish joins Colliers from SNC Lavalin Company, Riyadh. B Muralidharan has also been appointed as Executive Director, Project Management (Greenfield), Karnataka.

He has nearly two decades of experience in project management and construction.

Muralidharan was earlier working for Riviera Infraprojects, where he held the designation of Chief Operating Officer. Before this, he was part of Adani Realty and Sobha Ltd.
first published: Jan 17, 2022 12:30 pm

