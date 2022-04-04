Colliers India appoints Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centers

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Monday said it has appointed Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centers.

Srinivasa has joined Colliers India from ANJ Turnkey Projects Pvt Ltd, having held senior positions in Kowni Technologies, Goldman Sachs, JLL Singapore/India and Ford Motors, the company said in a statement.

He has more than two decades of experience in project management, design and build, commissioning, and facility operations for data centers, critical infrastructure and commercial real estate.

In November last year, Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair told PTI that the company would hire at least 1,000 employees this year to grow its business.