English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Colliers India appoints Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centers

    Rao Srinivasa has more than two decades of experience in project management, design and build, commissioning, and facility operations for data centers, critical infrastructure and commercial real estate.

    PTI
    April 04, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

    Real estate consultant Colliers India on Monday said it has appointed Rao Srinivasa as Managing Director, Data Centers.

    Srinivasa has joined Colliers India from ANJ Turnkey Projects Pvt Ltd, having held senior positions in Kowni Technologies, Goldman Sachs, JLL Singapore/India and Ford Motors, the company said in a statement.

    He has more than two decades of experience in project management, design and build, commissioning, and facility operations for data centers, critical infrastructure and commercial real estate.

    In November last year, Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair told In November last year, Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair told PTI that the company would hire at least 1,000 employees this year to grow its business.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Colliers India #Rao Srinivasa
    first published: Apr 4, 2022 04:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.