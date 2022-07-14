English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Colliers India appoints Peush Jain as MD for office services

    Peyush Jain is an industry veteran and has been with real estate consultant CBRE for over 20 years, Colliers India said in a statement.

    PTI
    July 14, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST
    Colliers | PC-Shutterstock

    Colliers | PC-Shutterstock

    Real estate consultant Colliers India on Thursday announced the appointment of Peush Jain as Managing Director for office services to strengthen its team and achieve higher growth.

    Jain is an industry veteran and has been with real estate consultant CBRE for over 20 years, Colliers India said in a statement.

    He has led businesses across the office, retail, industrial and other verticals of the real estate sector.

    Jain is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and holds a Master's degree in Strategy and Marketing from the International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi.

    With his appointment, Colliers India said the company is further strengthening its team to establish itself as the preferred partner for clients' varied evolving needs.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ramesh Nair, the CEO, of Colliers India, said: '' Peush will be responsible for building scale and expanding client relationships for our office services vertical across the country.'' In November last year, Nair had told PTI that Colliers India would hire at least 1,000 employees in 2022 to expand its operations and achieve higher growth. Then, Colliers India's headcount was around 3,000.

    Nair himself joined Colliers India as CEO in July last year. And in the last 12 months, Collier India has hired many senior professionals, mostly from other international property consultancy firms.

    Canada-based Colliers is one of the leading property consultants in the world. It has operations in 62 countries with a total of 17,000 employees.
    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Colliers #Companies #MD #office services #Peyush Jain
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 09:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.