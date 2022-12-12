 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Collecting ‘basic information’ such as names does not alter the nature of VPNs: Government to Delhi HC

Aihik Sur
Dec 12, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

 Anonymity cannot be used as a ground for evading authorities or not complying with the law, the central government said in reply to a legal challenge to CERT-In’s cybersecurity directions

The government said the operation of State and non-State actors on the internet or in cyberspace with ‘total anonymity’ may cause ‘havoc’ (Representative Image)

Defending the provision of storing subscriber information mandated by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team’s (CERT-In) cybersecurity directions, the Indian government has argued that retaining basic identity information such as names and addresses of subscribers ‘does not alter the nature of VPN’.

VPN, or a virtual private network, is a tunnel between one’s device and the internet and it helps in masking a device’s IP address, thus providing a certain level of anonymity and helping in hiding one’s identity.

Introduced in April and enacted in June, one of the provisions of CERT-In’s cybersecurity directions mandate data centres, virtual private server (VPS) providers, cloud service providers and VPN service providers, to register details such as names of subscribers/customers, period of hire, IPs allotted to the members, email address and IP addresses used at the time of registration, etc.

These provisions invited a lot of criticism, and currently, the central government is battling a legal challenge on the cybersecurity directions at the Delhi High Court. The government’s comments come after the court issued a notice and asked it to file a reply on the matter.

Moneycontrol has reviewed the affidavit filed by the central government.

In its reply, the government, while arguing that collecting ‘basic identity information’ does not alter the nature of VPNs, said that anonymity cannot be used as a ground for evading authorities or not complying with the law.