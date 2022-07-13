 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Colgate Palmolive Q1 PAT seen up 5.7% YoY to Rs 246.6 cr: ICICI Direct

Jul 13, 2022 / 08:04 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 6.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,236.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate Palmolive to report net profit at Rs 246.6 crore up 5.7% year-on-year (down 80.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 13.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 369.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

