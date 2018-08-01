App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Colgate-Palmolive India Chairman Vinod Nambiar resigns

"Vinod Nambiar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive (India) has informed the company of his decision to resign from the office of Director and Chairman of the Board due to his taking a leave of absence from Colgate Palmolive for personal reasons," the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL) today said that its Chairman Vinod Nambiar has resigned from the company. Nambiar, who had joined CPIL in 1998, has cited personal reasons for the resignation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It further added that Nambiar will cease to be a Director with effect from September 1, 2018.

Nambiar, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director & Chairman of CPIL in 2015.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:15 pm

tags #Business #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Companies #Vinod Nambiar

