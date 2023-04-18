CoinDCX celebrates 5 years of building the web3 ecosystem

The web3 technology is expected to reach at least 200 million people in the country in the near future.

CoinDCX, India’s leading crypto company has announced its five-year anniversary in its journey of creating India’s web3 future. The brand was established with the goal of making crypto and web3 easily accessible to Indians. Now, the exchange serves more than 15 million customers, underpinned by superior user experience and security, along with an innovative line-up of products as well as features, as mentioned in a press release.

Starting its creations in an old apartment with bare minimum savings, co-founder and CEO Sumit Gupta, along with Neeraj Khandelwal, co-founder of CoinDCX realised the potential of blockchain technology and the positive impact it could have on our country.

“Since our inception in 2018, we have seen the crypto industry evolve. Our efforts and subsequent growth over the years have been fuelled by the belief that Web3 could significantly enrich the economy. We have full faith and confidence that India can become a global Web3 hub in the next few years. We are working towards making this a reality and are excited about what the future holds for us,” stated Sumit Gupta.

Neeraj Khandelwal also took up the opportunity to comment on the occasion. “We are thrilled that we have come this far and while we reminisce about our journey to date, we have a razor-sharp focus on the future. We want to take this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate all the hard work, dedication, and team spirit that got us here. Despite the bear market, we have worked on identifying our strengths and remain committed towards India’s Web3 dream,” he said. “Going forward, we hope to make our platform more comprehensible and provide easy access so that more people can experience the power of Web3. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and technology in making India the Web3 hub of the future,” he added.

With CoinDCX’s aim to continue scaling, about 1 billion Indians will be connected via the internet and 850 million have been anticipated to make use of smart devices by the year 2025. On the basis of this, web3 technology is expected to reach at least 200 million people in the country in the near future.