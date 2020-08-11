Cognizant to kick off single promotion cycle from October 1

IT services major Cognizant will resume its promotions cycle starting October. Going forward promotions would be a single-cycle process, the company said in an email to the employees.

“The process will begin on October 1 and (will) look different than in the past years. Promotions would be streamlined into a single cycle for all levels to drive efficiency,” Becky Schmitt, chief people officer, said in an email, which Moneycontrol has reviewed.

The Teaneck-based company gives promotions in two cycles, March and October. The IT major had suspended promotions in the March cycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said an employee.

In an emailed response to Moneycontrol, the company spokesperson said, “The process will begin on October 1 and will be based on skills, relative contribution, and qualities needed to lead transformation and future growth.”

“In a challenging year, we are grateful for all that our employees have been doing to deliver for our clients, our company and one another. We are proud to be able to initiate promotions and reward exceptional talent through merit increases in 2020,” the spokesperson added.

The employees with sustained high performance would be rewarded accordingly, the mail added. However it is not clear how many promotions are planned.

About 200,000 of its 280,000 employees are based out of India. For the June quarter, the company’s total headcount fell by 10,500.

For the quarter ended June 30, the company’s net profit went down by 29 percent at $361 million as the COVID-19 pandemic and ransomware attack hit revenue generation. The company, which is based in Teaneck in New Jersey, reported a 3.4 percent year-on-year decline in revenues to $4 billion for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.