Cognizant to acquire US-based digital marketing consultancy firm Lev

Cognizant said it has entered into an agreement to acquire Lev, a privately-held, digital marketing consultancy in the US. The company did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

"Lev helps businesses simplify and modernise their marketing campaigns using Salesforce Marketing Cloud to provide data-driven insight and personalization across the customer journey, and ultimately drive revenue," Cognizant said in a statement.

The acquisition will help expand Cognizant's Salesforce practice and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to meeting of certain closing conditions.

Indianapolis-based Lev provides strategic consulting, architecture design, technical optimisation and application integration services, the statement said, adding its clients include brands in healthcare, life sciences, entertainment, technology, utilities, financial services, and education, among other industries.

"In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we remain committed to our client and partner-focused strategy, investing in capabilities that help clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric organisations. We continue to significantly invest in cloud as one of our strategic priorities," Greg Hyttenrauch, President, Digital Systems and Technology, Cognizant said.

Founded in 2006, Lev currently has close to 200 employees.