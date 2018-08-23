App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cognizant to acquire SaaSfocus to strengthen business in India, Australia

It has over 350 Salesforce consultants in Australia and India and the team will join Cognizant, Cognizant Head (Asia Pacific) Jayajyoti Sengupta said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cognizant today said it will acquire SaaSfocus, a provider of Salesforce consulting services, for an undisclosed amount as the IT major looks to further strengthen its business in the Indian and Australian markets. SaaSFocus, which is privately held, offers digital transformation services leveraging the Salesforce platform.

It has over 350 Salesforce consultants in Australia and India and the team will join Cognizant, Cognizant Head (Asia Pacific) Jayajyoti Sengupta said.

He added that the acquisition will help expand Cognizant's end to end digital transformation services and Salesforce cloud capabilities in the region, including India and Australia.

Cognizant already offers a wide range of Salesforce solutions. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to certain closing conditions.

"This acquisition of a respected and successful Salesforce specialist underlines our commitment to helping clients in Australia and India digitally transform their businesses and reshape the way they interact with their customers," Sengupta said.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Australia #Business #Companies #India #SaaSfocus

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.