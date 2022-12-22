 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cognizant teams up with Garuda Aerospace to propel drones with advanced digital capabilities

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will also bring innovative solutions at scale for enterprises, according to a statement.

IT major Cognizant on Thursday announced that it has signed a pact with Garuda Aerospace, a drone startup, to power its drones with advanced digital capabilities.

Cognizant and Garuda Aerospace will collectively bring a slew of drone-based management and monitoring offerings for businesses across sectors.

For instance, in agriculture sector, new offering provides intelligent water and soil management, crop spraying, aerial planting, among others.

For energy and utilities, an aerial intelligence solution helps in asset inspection, storm impact assessment, fire safety, among other operational areas.

In warehouse management, the drones can be used for inventory audit, tracking of products, video surveillance, and help move lightweight objects.