you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cognizant sets up new centre in Texas, to facilitate creation of 1,100 new jobs

The opening follows a November 2017 announcement by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the company's plan to invest more than USD 8 million to expand in Irving, Texas, Cognizant said in a statement.

PTI

IT firm Cognizant today said it has set up a new regional technology and service delivery centre in Texas, US that will facilitate creation of 1,100 new jobs by 2023.

The opening follows a November 2017 announcement by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on the company's plan to invest more than USD 8 million to expand in Irving, Texas, Cognizant said in a statement.

The company has been significantly ramping up headcount in the US in a bid to woo the Trump administration that has been critical of outsourcing firms for unfairly taking jobs away from American workers.

The US-based firm has over 2.61 lakh employees, with a large number of them based in India. It had hired 4,000 US citizens and residents in 2016.

Cognizant employs about 4,100 people in Texas, which is the US headquarters of the company.

"The new positions are full-time jobs for high-skilled technology and business professionals. Staff in the new 50,000 sq ft Irving facility will provide a variety of services for Cognizant's Dallas-area clients in various industries, including insurance, healthcare and retail," the statement said.

The new centre also houses a 10,000 sq ft training facility, where the company will offer pre-employment training programmes that focus on in-demand skills for digital economy jobs.

"Cognizant expects to train more than 1,000 people at the facility over the next 36 months, leading to potential employment opportunities for participants with Cognizant and other local businesses," it said.

Cognizant is also exploring additional training initiatives, working with the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas, and the Dallas County Community College District, the statement added.

"Texas is home to our US operations headquarters...As one of the largest technology recruiters and employers in the US, Cognizant cares deeply about our country's workers and their sustained ability to keep pace globally as technology races ahead," Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer at Cognizant, said.
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 09:08 pm

