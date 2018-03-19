Cognizant says claim of bias in favour of South Asian employees is wrong

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. has responded to the civil rights lawsuit against it, accusing the corporation of being biased against workers who are not from India, saying it is ‘all wrong’, reported The Times of India.

After being sacked from the company, three employees of Cognizant claimed they were replaced by South Asians lesser qualified than them. They also claimed to have been poorly treated by their Indian supervisors and coworkers, and given low-performance ratings and denied promotions.

The company, however, says the accusations are not covered in the federal civil rights law, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race. Cognizant said in a court filing that “the plaintiff’s factual allegations, on their face, plainly pertain to a claim of discrimination based on national origin and not race. The complaint is clearly targeted at visa holders, but visa status allegations have nothing to do with race.”

This lawsuit is just a part of the problem facing Cognizant since white IT workers are voicing their agitation against the visa program that allows US companies to hire foreign workers for job openings they claim cannot be filled in any other way.

This was one of the main pointers by Donald Trump during his campaign in 2016.

In April 2017, Trump signed “Buy American and Hire American” executive order to make sure the employees of America are not disadvantaged at the hands of employers who abuse the H-1B visa program.

In 2017, Cognizant received 29,000 H-1B visas, according to data from Homeland Security Department, followed by Tata Consultancy Services. US-based companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Google etc sponsor even fewer visas.

TCS is likely to face a similar case in California by US-based workers who claim they lost their jobs because of the company’s bias towards South Asian IT employees.