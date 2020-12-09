Cognizant will recruit 23,000 freshers in 2021, says chairman Rajesh Nambiar

(Image Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

Cognizant Technology Solutions expects to hire around 23,000 people from campuses in 2021, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajesh Nambiar said.

Nambiar told Mint that Cognizant continues to be one of the top recruiters of engineering, science, management and other talents from educational institutions. He said nearly 70 percent of the technology company's global workforce is in India.

"Cognizant has been and continues to be one of the top recruiters of high-quality engineering, science, management and other talents from premier campuses across India. We have hired approximately 17,000 freshers from campuses this year, which is one of the highest percentages of campus hires-to-total hires since 2016," he told the publication.

Nambiar told Mint that Cognizant will focus on hiring staff for its digital products, such as cloud, data, digital engineering, and internet of things (IoT) and other strategic areas such as cybersecurity, salesforce, and business modernisation technologies.

Nambiar, who took over as CMD of the software major on November 9, also spoke about his priorities in his new role.

"How we continue the commercial momentum we already have with our clients and prospects and how we showcase our digital leadership will be among my key priorities," he told the paper.

Nambiar also spoke about the demand environment, stating that industry is at an "inflection point" in digital adoption.

"We are seeing growing client interest in shifting to agile digital workflows. That means transforming processes to become agile, data-driven, and automated. The digital services market is evolving into the next phase where clients have already understood what digital really means to their industries," Nambiar said.