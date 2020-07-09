Cognizant India head Ramkumar Ramamoorthy quits after 23-year stint

Cognizant India head Ramkumar Ramamoorthy has quit Cognizant after 23 years in the firm. His last day in the company will be July 17, 2020.

Cognizant’s current global delivery head Pradeep Shilige has also quit after 24 years. He is being replaced by Accenture veteran Andy Stafford. He will leave the company on September 30.

Resignation of Ramamoorthy and Shilige is following a long line of senior executive exits, including its COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary, the company has seen after current CEO Brian Humphries tool over. Last year, the company terminated close to 7,000 middle and senior level executives.

Humphries took charge as CEO on April 1, 2019. The company employs close to 2.9 lakh employees, with over 2 lakh employees in India.

In an email to employees, Brian Humphries, CEO, Cognizant said, “After 23 years with our company, Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, Chairman and Managing Director, India, has decided to retire from Cognizant, effective July 17, 2020.”

“I would like to thank Ramkumar for his successful tenure here, for his many contributions over the years, and for being a passionate brand ambassador of Cognizant with our multiple external stakeholders. We are particularly grateful for Ramkumar’s leadership role during the pandemic, where he ensured associate health and safety and effectuated the transition to work from home,” the email added.

Talking about global delivery, Humphries in his email to employees said that Stafford will work with the executive committee and business and delivery leaders to define next generation operating model.

The operating model, Humphries said, will need to cater to the needs of digital business, digital operations, and digital systems and technology.