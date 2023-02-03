 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cognizant CEO to focus on winning large deals as Q4 net profit sinks 9.5%

Haripriya Suresh
Feb 03, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Large deals, the CEO said, are top priority “given how essential they are to building commercial momentum and enhancing our station as a provider of business outcomes aligned by industry.”

Ravi Kumar S, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cognizant Tech Solutions, addressed his first earnings call on February 3, where he focused on strengthening the company’s ability to win large deals, enhancing operating discipline and making Cognizant an employer of choice. Two-thirds of the company’s employees are based in India.

Cognizant, earlier today, reported a 9.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its Q4 net profit at $521 million.

The company's revenue stood flat at $4.8 billion on YoY basis. In constant currency terms, it was 1.3 percent higher. Sequentially, the Q4 revenue had declined marginally from $4.85 billion recorded in Q3. In constant currency terms, it was up 4.1 percent YoY.

For the full year, the company’s revenue grew 5 percent year-on-year, and 7.5 percent in constant currency. Cognizant follows the calendar year, and the fourth quarter was during the tenure of former CEO Brian Humphries.