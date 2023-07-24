Cognizant bags $800 million deal extension from Gilead Sciences

Cognizant will manage Gilead’s global IT infrastructure, platforms, applications and advanced analytics.

Cognizant on July 24 announced that its existing biopharmaceutical client Gilead Sciences has extended its partnership with the IT services major in a $800-million deal for the next five years. The collaboration with the North American company to streamline its businesses comes at a time when IT companies are staring at an uncertain demand environment globally.

Under this agreement, Cognizant will manage Gilead’s global IT infrastructure, platforms, applications and advanced analytics, and lead initiatives designed to accelerate its digital transformation. By streamlining the business the company will be able to offer faster time to market various medicines for life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer.

Apart from data analytics services, enhancing Gilead's internal and external client experiences across its 18,000 internal users in 40-plus countries, the digital transformation deal will also involve leveraging generative AI and automating through AI to improve customer experiences. m

Surya Gummadi, Executive Vice President and President, Cognizant Americas said,"Working together our teams will be leveraging the latest technologies from automation to cloud computing, and Generative AI to help Gilead bring its products to market faster, more efficiently, and with higher customer satisfaction."

Marc Berson, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Gilead Sciences added, “Through this collaboration, Cognizant has provided critical expertise to progress our digital transformation journey while enabling stable, secure operations. This has allowed us to advance research and commercialisation of transformative treatments for some of the world’s most challenging diseases. We look forward to expanding this partnership to advance to the next phases of our capability roadmap.”