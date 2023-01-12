 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cognizant appoints former Infosys president Ravi Kumar as CEO

Jan 12, 2023 / 08:26 PM IST

Ravi Kumar succeeds Brian Humphries, who will be departing from the company on March 15. The company also revised its guidance for the year.

Ravi Kumar had resigned from Infosys in October 2022

Cognizant on January 12 announced the appointment of former Infosys president Ravi Kumar as its new chief executive officer effective immediately.

Ravi Kumar succeeds outgoing CEO Brian Humphries, who will be departing from the company on March 15.

Analysts had previously said that Cognizant’s multi-year underperformance warranted action from the Board, and that a change in leadership was needed. At the time Ravi Kumar's appointment was announced, Moneycontrol had reported that he was pipped to be a CEO candidate.

Cognizant had previously announced Kumar’s appointment as President of Cognizant Americas, a role which will now go to 24-year Cognizant veteran Surya Gummadi.

"I am honoured to join Cognizant, a company I have long admired for its dedicated client focus and its track record of innovation," Ravi Kumar said in a statement.

"Cognizant is well-positioned for growth, and I'm excited to unlock the Company's significant potential for our employees, clients, investors, and other stakeholders,” he said.