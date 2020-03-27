Cognizant announces 25% additional base pay for employees in India, Philippines

Cognizant will pay additional 25 percent of basic pay to employees in India and the Philippines for April at the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, CEO Brian Humphries said in an email note to employees.

This will be paid to employees up to Associate level, the mail added. This will be applicable for close to two-thirds of the employees in the country. There are about 2,00,000 employees in India. Globally, the employee count is about 300,000.

In an email to employees, Humphries said, “(This is) In recognition of the extraordinary continuity-of-service efforts of our associates in India and the Philippines. This will be processed with your April paycheck, and we will be reviewing this approach monthly.”

While Humphries agreed that the pandemic will dampen industry demand, fulfillment remains critical. “So we quickly sought to enable work from home to ensure employee health and safety, and to maintain continuity of service for our clients, while absolutely safeguarding their data and protecting access to their systems,” Humphries added.

To enable WFH for the employees, Humphries said the company had provided new laptops and encrypting desktops, which can be moved to people’s houses. The company also enabled the use of BYOD (Bring your own device) with appropriate client permissions and security protocols.