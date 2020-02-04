Cognizant acquires Code Zero

Cognizant has acquired US-based Zero Consulting for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help the IT major enhance its expertise in Salesforce platform advisory, implementation and managed services.

Founded in 2016, Atlanta-based Zero Consulting is a privately-held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based configure-price-quote (CPQ) and billing solutions.

"The acquisition further strengthens Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities," as per a company statement.

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

In October 2018, Cognizant had acquired ATG, a consultancy focused on quote-to-cash (QTC) business processes and technologies.

Code Zero's team of professionals, based primarily in Atlanta and Charlotte, will complement and extend ATG's footprint, the company said.