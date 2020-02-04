App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 10:09 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cognizant acquires Code Zero

Founded in 2016, Atlanta-based Zero Consulting is a privately-held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based configure-price-quote (CPQ) and billing solutions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cognizant has acquired US-based Zero Consulting for an undisclosed amount, a move that will help the IT major enhance its expertise in Salesforce platform advisory, implementation and managed services.

Founded in 2016, Atlanta-based Zero Consulting is a privately-held provider of consulting and implementation services for cloud-based configure-price-quote (CPQ) and billing solutions.

"The acquisition further strengthens Cognizant's cloud solutions portfolio and Salesforce CPQ and billing capabilities," as per a company statement.

Close

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

related news

In October 2018, Cognizant had acquired ATG, a consultancy focused on quote-to-cash (QTC) business processes and technologies.

Code Zero's team of professionals, based primarily in Atlanta and Charlotte, will complement and extend ATG's footprint, the company said.

“The acquisition of Code Zero enriches our cloud offerings, brings deep domain expertise to our clients and further strengthens our strategic relationship with Salesforce.com,” Brian Humphries, CEO of Cognizant, said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 10:04 am

tags #Business #Code Zero #Cognizant #IT

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.