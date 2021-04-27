MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Coforge raises Rs 340 crore via non-convertible bonds

The non-convertible bonds (NCBs) are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of BSE, the company added.

PTI
April 27, 2021 / 11:26 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IT firm Coforge Ltd, formerly NIIT Technologies, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 340 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

"The board of directors of the company has approved allotment of up to 3,400 unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible bonds of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 340 crore to identified investors on a private placement basis,” Coforge said in a regulatory filing.

The non-convertible bonds (NCBs) are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of BSE, the company added.

Shares of Coforge were trading 0.28 per cent lower at Rs 2,799 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #COFORGE LIMITED #Companies #non-convertible bonds
first published: Apr 27, 2021 11:26 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.