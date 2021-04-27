Coforge raises Rs 340 crore via non-convertible bonds

live bse live

IT firm Coforge Ltd, formerly NIIT Technologies, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 340 crore through issuance of non-convertible bonds on private placement basis.

"The board of directors of the company has approved allotment of up to 3,400 unsecured, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible bonds of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating up to Rs 340 crore to identified investors on a private placement basis,” Coforge said in a regulatory filing.

The non-convertible bonds (NCBs) are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market (WDM) segment of BSE, the company added.

Shares of Coforge were trading 0.28 per cent lower at Rs 2,799 apiece on BSE.