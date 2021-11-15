Coforge, formerly NIIT Tech, to shortly file for US IPO via ADR route; Barings PE Asia to sell part stake

Top global IT solutions firm Coforge Ltd (formerly NIIT Technologies), which is promoted by PE major Barings Private Equity Asia, is likely to soon file papers with the US SEC (Securities Exchange Commission) for an initial public offer via the ADR (American Depository Receipts) route, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

The move assumes significance for the domestic capital markets as if the plans of Coforge fructify, it would join the likes of Infosys and ICICI Bank, which had listed on the US bourses via the ADR route. To be sure, Vedanta and Videocon D2H did the same, but had delisted their ADRs later.

“Coforge will soon make a public filing of its Form 1 registration statement with the US regulator and other concerned authorities. The firm wants to generate liquidity through the listing,” said one of the persons cited above.

A second person added, “The ADR IPO will facilitate a partial exit for Barings PE Asia, which is a selling shareholder.”

According to the stock exchange filings, Barings PE Asia holds 50.2 percent stake currently in Coforge, which had a market cap of Rs 33,322 crores at the end of day’s trade on November 15.

“JP Morgan, Citi, Barclays, BofA Securities, Credit Suisse, Evercore and Deutsche Bank are the investment banks working on the proposed transaction,” added a third person, confirming the filing plans.

All the three persons above spoke to Moneycontrol on the condition of anonymity.

Moneycontrol has sent a late evening email query to Coforge and Barings PE Asia, and is awaiting a response. This article will be updated as soon as we hear from them. The investment banks could not be reached for an immediate comment.

In a disclosure to the stock exchanges dated November 15, Coforge said that its board of directors had passed resolutions for approval of the ADR offer, adding that shareholders interested in participating in the ADR offer could indicate their interest between November 18 to December 2.

Coforge said its consolidated net profit increased by 21.6 percent to Rs 146.7 crore for the September 2021 quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 120.7 crore in the second quarter of FY21, it said in a regulatory filing. The company’s consolidated gross revenue rose 36 percent to Rs 1,569.4 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 1,153.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The firm’s CEO Sudhir Singh had said it’s investments in segments such as Product Engineering, Cloud, Data, Automation and Integration capabilities would help it to become a $ 1 billion-plus firm next year.