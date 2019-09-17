App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coffee Day executes definitive agreement with Blackstone Group for tech park sale at Rs 2700 crore

The transaction will substantially bring down the debt level of the group , which was earlier disclosed to be at Rs 4, 970 crore on August 17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The definitive agreement between a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL) for the purchase of its Global Village Tech Park by the Blackstone Group and the Salarpuria Sattva Group has been executed at an enterprise value of Rs 2700 crore, according to a release filed with the exchanges.

The release noted that the transaction is proposed to take place in two tranches. The first tranche will be worth Rs 2,000 crore, and is expected to be completed on or before October 31.  The second tranche is expected to be Rs 700 crore.

The release also noted that the aim of this transaction  was for Coffee Day Enterprises to focus on its core business and reduce its debt. CDEL earlier disclosed its total debt to be at Rs 4, 970 crore, as of August 17.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 05:45 pm

tags #Business #Cafe Coffee Day #Coffee Day Enterprises

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.