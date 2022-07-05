English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 470.18 crore in first quarter of FY23

    The debt-ridden company, which is pairing its debts through asset resolution, has a total debt of Rs 495.18 crore, including short-term and long-term debt.

    PTI
    July 05, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on July 5 reported a total default of Rs 470.18 crore on payments of interest and repayment of principal amount on loans from banks and financial institutions for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

    The debt-ridden company, which is pairing its debts through asset resolution, has a total debt of Rs 495.18 crore, including short-term and long-term debt.

    "The delay in debt servicing is due to liquidity crisis," said Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) in a regulatory update. CDEL has reported a default of Rs 215.99 crore on the payment of the principal amount on loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions as on June 30, 2022.

    Besides, it has also defaulted in payment of interest of Rs 5.78 crore on the above, informed CDEL. While for unlisted debt securities such as NCDs (Non-Convertible Debentures) and NCRPS (Non-Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares), the outstanding amount of default is Rs 200 crore as on June 30, 2022 along with a default in payment of interest of Rs 48.41 crore on the same.
    PTI
    Tags: #Coffee Day #debt
    first published: Jul 5, 2022 07:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.