Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 436.06 cr in January-March qtr

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 07:02 PM IST

Coffee Day Enterprises

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has reported a total default of Rs 436.06 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2023.

Its "total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short term and long term debt" is Rs 461.06 crore, the company stated in an exchange filing.

According to CDEL, its total outstanding amount is Rs 220.65 crore from loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions.

Of this, CDEL defaulted on Rs 189.87 crore as well as an interest payment of Rs 5.78 crore as of date.