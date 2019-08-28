Coffee Day Enterprises gets 45-day extension from RoC for AGM

Coffee Day Enterprises has got a 45-day extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for its annual general meeting for the financial year 2018-19. The company had sought extension of the AGM which was scheduled for September 30, 2019, as per a regulatory filing.

The RoC also advised the company to be careful in future regarding compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Bengaluru-based firm is in a financial turmoil after its chairman V G Siddhartha allegedly committed suicide.

In a purported letter, Siddhartha had mentioned severe financial stress being faced by his group firms, among other issues.

Earlier this month, Coffee Day Enterprises had announced sale of its Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone for upto Rs 3,000 crore to cut its debt.