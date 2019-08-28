App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coffee Day Enterprises gets 45-day extension from RoC for AGM

The RoC also advised the company to be careful in future regarding compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Coffee Day Enterprises has got a 45-day extension from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for its annual general meeting for the financial year 2018-19. The company had sought extension of the AGM which was scheduled for September 30, 2019, as per a regulatory filing.

The RoC also advised the company to be careful in future regarding compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Bengaluru-based firm is in a financial turmoil after its chairman V G Siddhartha allegedly committed suicide.

Close

In a purported letter, Siddhartha had mentioned severe financial stress being faced by his group firms, among other issues.

Earlier this month, Coffee Day Enterprises had announced sale of its Global Village Tech Park in Bengaluru to Blackstone for upto Rs 3,000 crore to cut its debt.

On July 31, 2019, the company named independent director S V Ranganath as its interim chairman.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 06:40 pm

tags #Coffee Day Enterprises #Registrar of Companies

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.