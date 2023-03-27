 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coffee Day Enterprises fund diversion case: Sebi imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Mysore Amalgamated Coffee

Mar 27, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST

Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL) and Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) are controlled by the same set of persons -- Late VG Siddhartha (VGS) and his family members.

Sebi had also initiated an investigation into the matter on its own to ascertain whether funds were diverted to related entities, which resulted in a possible violation of regulatory norms and the period of investigation was from April 2018 to March 2020.

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates for 'aiding and abetting' Coffee Day Enterprises in the diversion of funds to the tune of Rs 3,535 crore.

The company was directed to pay the fine within 45 days, according to an order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

"Noticee 1 (MACEL) was nothing but a pass-through entity which has effectively aided and abetted VGS in the act of diverting funds to the tune of Rs 3,535 crore from subsidiaries of CDEL to Noticee 1 and from Noticee 1 to entities controlled by VGS & his relatives and has thus violated the provisions of SEBI Act and PFUTP) Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations," Sebi said in its order.