App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 08:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coconut products export increase to Rs 6,448 crore in 2014-18

The government is promoting coconut product exports by giving 5 percent incentive under the new Foreign Trade Policy for 2015-20.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

India's export of coconut products has increased to Rs 6,448 crore in value terms during the first four years of the NDA government as against Rs 3,975 crore in the ten years of the UPA, the agriculture ministry said.

A quantum leap in the export of coconut products is expected in the near future as the price of coconut products is increasingly becoming highly competitive, it said.

The government is promoting coconut product exports by giving 5 percent incentive under the new Foreign Trade Policy for 2015-20.

"Income earned from export of coconut products was Rs 3,975 crore during 2004-14, which increased to Rs 6,448 crore during 2014-18," the ministry said in a statement.

With the government's efforts, India has started exporting coconut oil to Malaysia, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. Till last year, India used to import coconut oil from these countries, it said.

Besides, for the first time, India is exporting large quantities of dry coconut to US and European countries, it added. According to the ministry's data, the annual coconut production of India is 2437.80 crore and the productivity is 11,616 coconuts per hectare.
First Published on Sep 3, 2018 08:45 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.