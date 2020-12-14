PlusFinancial Times
Cochin Shipyard's electric boats to get Siemens' hi-tech maritime solutions

The boats that Cochin Shipyard is building are aimed at strengthening Kochi Metro Rail’s last-mile connectivity with islands around Kochi.

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2020 / 07:16 PM IST
Cochin Shipyard. (PC- Facebook)

India’s largest shipbuilder Cochin Shipyard Ltd on December 14 selected Siemens to provide advanced maritime solutions for its 23 electric boats.

Siemens will implement these solutions on India’s first fleet of 23 boats that will be equipped with electric propulsion drive train, energy storage integration and vessel automation technologies. The boats that Cochin Shipyard is building are aimed at strengthening Kochi Metro Rail’s last-mile connectivity with islands around Kochi.

Housing minister, Kerala CM inaugurate Thykoodam-Pettah stretch of Kochi Metro

"The Electric propulsion drive train systems will reduce fuel requirements, increase maneuverability, minimise environmental risks and make boats comfortable with their modular design," Siemens said in a statement.

"The energy storage systems help in reliable, uninterrupted supply of power to maximise performance and ensures zero carbon emissions. In addition, the ferries will also be equipped with automation systems for safe, cost-saving and reliable operation of the vessels," it said.

Cochin Shipyard MD and Chairman Madhu S Nair stated that the advanced marine solutions coupled with automation technologies will improve safety and will help monitor critical functions.

"The project perfectly fits in line with Cochin Shipyard's vision to partner in creating innovative solutions towards sustainable marine transportation," Nair said.

Siemens' Energy Head Gerd Deusser stated that the development of the inland waterways will play a huge role in establishing an integrated mobility system for the people, goods and services in Kochi.

(With Inputs from PTI)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Cochin Shipyard #Kochi Metro Rail #Marine Solutions #Siemens #zero-emission
first published: Dec 14, 2020 07:13 pm

