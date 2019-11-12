App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 10:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cochin Shipyard Q2 net profit rises 40% to Rs 206.3 crore

Its total income on a consolidated basis for the quarter rose 22.8 percent to Rs 1,050.8 crore, compared with Rs 855.28 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

State-owned Cochin Shipyard on November 12 reported a 40.3 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 206.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2019. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 147.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Total expenses were at Rs 789.61 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 623.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Cochin Shipyard is one of the leading shipbuilding and repair companies in India.

The board of directors of Cochin Shipyard declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.63 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2019-20.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 10:30 pm

tags #Cochin Shipyard #Results

