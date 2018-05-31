App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cochin Shipyard, Kerala govt ink pact to build marine ambulances

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) today said it has entered into an agreement with Kerala government to construct three marine ambulance for the state fisheries department.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) today said it has entered into an agreement with Kerala government to construct three marine ambulance for the state fisheries department. The agreement was signed by N V Suresh Babu, Director (Operations) , CSL and S Venkatesapathy, Director, Department of Fisheries in presence of J Mercykutty Amma, Minister of Fisheries, Kerala.

"Government of Kerala has signed an agreement with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) for construction of three Marine ambulance boat for Fisheries Department," the company said in a statement.

The vessel will be designed by CSL at its in-house design department. The vessel will be able to complement 2 patients and will have a total crew capacity of seven, including the paramedical staff, it said.

The boats will also have various paramedical facilities like examination and nursing room, medical beds, mortuary freezer, refrigerator and medical lockers, CSL added.
First Published on May 31, 2018 09:05 pm

