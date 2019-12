Coca-Cola to start sale of bottling operations in north India

Leading beverage maker Coca-Cola on December 4 announced that it would be partially divesting its bottling operations in India, a move that will begin with the north.

The company said there would be a "realignment of its bottling operations in North India" as its bottler, the Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), will transfer its business operations in north India to existing bottlers.

"The change involves four non-contiguous territories in which HCCB currently operates and is designed to build regional scale, stimulate investments and growth in the northern part of the country. HCCB will continue to operate in east, west and south India," the company said in a statement.

The management said the company's bottling network in India currently comprises 14 bottlers, including HCCB, adding that no further immediate realignment is envisaged.